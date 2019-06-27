|
FARLEY Terrance
(Terry) Margaret has been comforted and especially wishes to thank, Tree, Eric, Kyle, Lauren, Caz, Di, Melvyn, Liz and Diane for all their loving
support and kindness shown to her throughout this difficult time. Thanks also to relatives and friends, staff at Prince of Wales Hospice for kind care and attention, and to Les of Hornsea Boating Club for his personal assistance.
Finally, Margaret's gratitude to Lesley Blessington, Harpin's Funeral Service and Sandal Rugby Club.
Thank you to everyone who donated in memory of Terry, £354 was collected in his name for the RNLI.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
