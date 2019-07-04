Home

Gall Terence 29/3/1949-21/6/2019
Terry passed away suddenly but peacefully in Pinderfields hospital on Friday
21st June, aged 70 years old.
He was a loving father to Stephanie, Francesca and the
late Charles, husband to Judith, grandfather to Mary and Samuel, and a great friend to many.
A service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday
11th July at 1.40pm, and afterwards refreshments at The New Wheel, Wrenthorpe.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
be made to Bipolar UK in memory
of Charles Gall.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019
