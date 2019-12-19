|
RICE (Nee Hinchcliffe)
Susan On 8th December 2019,
suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital,
Susan, aged 67 years, of Stanley.
A dearly loved wife of Nick,
loving mum of Rachel, Garth
and the late Rebecca
and a much loved gran.
Service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Friday 20th December
at 9.40a.m.
Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated to
The British Heart Foundation,
a collection will be
provided on the day.
Will all friends please meet
at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 19, 2019