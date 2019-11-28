|
|
|
BINNS Susan Patricia November 20th, peacefully in hospital and formerly of Horbury,
aged 70 years. The much loved daughter of the late Harry and
Roma Binns and a very dear
sister of the late Michael.
The funeral service
for Susan will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December at 11.40. Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu will be
given to Dementia UK,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service,
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 28, 2019