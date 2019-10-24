|
ASHURST Steven On 20th October 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital after a short illness, Steve,
aged 68 years of Sandal.
Dearly loved Husband of Melanie,
loving Father of Ellie, Ali and
Helen, a much loved Grandpa
to Aoife, Esme, Felix, Tobias,
Alexander and Barney.
Service at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm, Thursday 7th November. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Pinderfields Hospital, a donation box will be provided.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019