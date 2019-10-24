Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Ashurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Ashurst

Notice Condolences

Steven Ashurst Notice
ASHURST Steven On 20th October 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital after a short illness, Steve,
aged 68 years of Sandal.
Dearly loved Husband of Melanie,
loving Father of Ellie, Ali and
Helen, a much loved Grandpa
to Aoife, Esme, Felix, Tobias,
Alexander and Barney.
Service at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm, Thursday 7th November. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Pinderfields Hospital, a donation box will be provided.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.