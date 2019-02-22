Home

Stephen Halloran Notice
HALLORAN Stephen James On February 13th following a sudden illness, aged 64 years. Steve, (of Flanshaw).
Beloved husband of Elaine,
dearly loved father of Phil & Ian and grandad to William, Joseph, Oscar, Elizabeth & Charlotte.
Also a much loved brother & uncle. Funeral service will take place at 12:45pm on Wednesday
6th March at St Austin's R.C. Church followed by cremation
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to I.C.U. at L.G.I. for which a box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
