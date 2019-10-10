|
|
|
Gascoigne Stephen Graham On 27th September 2019
aged 69 years
after a long illness and of Ossett.
Dear Husband to Margaret, Brother to Howard
and the late Sandra.
Brother-in-Law to Anne and the late Pete and Keith.
Loved by the rest of the family.
Service and Cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October at 1.00 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for Macmillan Cancer Support a collection facility
will be available on leaving
the Crematorium.
Enquiries to George Steele & Son Telephone 01924 273285
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 10, 2019