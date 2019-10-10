Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Gascoigne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Gascoigne

Notice Condolences

Stephen Gascoigne Notice
Gascoigne Stephen Graham On 27th September 2019
aged 69 years
after a long illness and of Ossett.
Dear Husband to Margaret, Brother to Howard
and the late Sandra.
Brother-in-Law to Anne and the late Pete and Keith.
Loved by the rest of the family.
Service and Cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October at 1.00 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for Macmillan Cancer Support a collection facility
will be available on leaving
the Crematorium.
Enquiries to George Steele & Son Telephone 01924 273285
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.