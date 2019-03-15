|
BRIGGS Stanley On 27th February 2019, peacefully at Carr Gate Nursing Home, Stanley, aged 94 years, formerly of Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe.
A dearly loved husband of the late Betty, a loving father and father in law, a much loved grandad and great grandad. Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday
21st March at 11.40 a.m.
Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated to the Alzheimer's Society a collection box will provided on the day.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 15, 2019
