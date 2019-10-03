|
|
|
BOWERS STANLEY Of Wakefield, passed away on September 30th 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of Lee, dearly loved dad of Geraldine and Janet and very dear father in law
of Stephen and Graham.
Loving grandad of Paul, Sharon, Sarah and David and a much loved great-grandad and great-great-grandad, also a very dear brother and uncle. Service and cremation
to take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday,
October 8th at 2.20 pm.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations please, to be divided between Alzheimer's Society and Newfield Lodge Residents Fund and may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 01977 552265.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 3, 2019