HODSON Stacey Jane Born 18th September 1992 -

Died 28th June 2019 ( aged 26), of Cranfield, Bedfordshire

(formerly of Ossett and Tamworth).

Stacey sadly passed away at

Hull Royal Infirmary from

Cystic Fibrosis. Stacey was a loving Daughter, Sister, Fiancé, Niece, Auntie and Cousin and will be

sadly missed by all her

family and friends.



"Stacey your life was a blessing

to us all and your memory

is a treasure.

You are loved beyond words

and missed beyond measure."



Stacey's funeral will take place at Christ Church, South Ossett on Friday 26th July at 1pm followed

by a private family interment.

Everyone is invited to join us at the Holiday Inn, Queens Drive, Ossett after the church service.

Family flowers only please but donations in lieu can be made on the day or online to the

Cystic Fibrosis Trust through the following JustGiving Page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-hodson5.

Our family wish to thank you

all for your support. Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019