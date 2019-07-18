Home

Services
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:00
Christ Church
South Ossett
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Holiday Inn
Queens Drive
Ossett
Stacey Hodson


1992 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Stacey Hodson Notice
HODSON Stacey Jane Born 18th September 1992 -
Died 28th June 2019 ( aged 26), of Cranfield, Bedfordshire
(formerly of Ossett and Tamworth).
Stacey sadly passed away at
Hull Royal Infirmary from
Cystic Fibrosis. Stacey was a loving Daughter, Sister, Fiancé, Niece, Auntie and Cousin and will be
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.

"Stacey your life was a blessing
to us all and your memory
is a treasure.
You are loved beyond words
and missed beyond measure."

Stacey's funeral will take place at Christ Church, South Ossett on Friday 26th July at 1pm followed
by a private family interment.
Everyone is invited to join us at the Holiday Inn, Queens Drive, Ossett after the church service.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu can be made on the day or online to the
Cystic Fibrosis Trust through the following JustGiving Page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-hodson5.
Our family wish to thank you
all for your support.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019
Remember
