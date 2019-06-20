|
|
|
BLAKELEY née Jeffcock
Shirley On 11th June 2019,
peacefully at home, Chickenley,
Dewsbury, formerly of Ossett,
aged 84 years, Shirley,
much loved wife of William (Bill),
dearly loved mum of
Victoria, Neil and Alexandra,
a very dear and loved
mother-in-law, grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 1pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Support
and the Marie Curie Nurses.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 20, 2019
