DEXTER Ruth
(nee Braime) Roy and family would like to express their sincere thanks
and appreciation to all family
and friends for their kind expressions and words of sympathy, the many lovely
cards of condolence, support
and attendance at Ruth's funeral.

Thank you also for the generous donations given for Dementia UK, made in her memory,
totalling £1000 to date.

Thanks to Rev Karen Nicholl for her beautiful comforting service, and prayers which we know Ruth would have loved.

Special thanks also to Julia and the staff at Harpins Funeral Directors for their caring arrangements throughout this sad time
for the family.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 5, 2019
