Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Ossett)
7 Kingsway
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF5 8DA
01924 271612
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
14:15
Wakefield Crematorium
Roy Tinker Notice
TINKER Roy On Thursday, August 1st,
of Ossett, aged 88 years.
Peacefully in hospital,
surrounded by his family.
Roy,
much loved husband
and best friend of Audrey,
loving dad of Ian and Julie,
father-in-law of
Tracy and Mick
and loving and
much loved grandad
of Lucy, Charlie, Jack and Darcy.
Funeral service will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium
on Friday, August 23rd
at 2.20pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations in memory of Roy
for the benefit of
Wakefield Hospice
may be made on leaving
the crematorium.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019
