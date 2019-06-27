|
|
|
BEDFORD Roy Died peacefully in hospital
on 17th June aged 82 years, surrounded by his family.
Our grateful thanks to all
staff and the Macmillan Palliative Care Team. Their care and love
was overwhelming and very
much appreciated.
Funeral on Monday 8th July,
service at Wakefield Crematorium at 10.00am.
Roy was so loved,
such a shining light.
Please help us celebrate
by wearing something bright.
No flowers please, if you wish
a donation is to be made
to Prostrate Cancer UK.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
