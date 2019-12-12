|
|
|
CLOW Rosina Margaret December 5th and of Thornes,
aged 81 years, the dearly loved mum of Dereck, Steven and Shari, loved father in law of Dionne and Mark and a loving grandad of Rebecca, Holly, George, Jack and Dionne. Service and cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 11.40am. No flowers by request please, donations if desired will be given to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a box will be provided.
For all other enquiries contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 12, 2019