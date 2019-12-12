Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosina Clow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosina Clow

Notice Condolences

Rosina Clow Notice
CLOW Rosina Margaret December 5th and of Thornes,
aged 81 years, the dearly loved mum of Dereck, Steven and Shari, loved father in law of Dionne and Mark and a loving grandad of Rebecca, Holly, George, Jack and Dionne. Service and cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 11.40am. No flowers by request please, donations if desired will be given to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a box will be provided.
For all other enquiries contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -