Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Ossett)
7 Kingsway
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF5 8DA
01924 271612
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:30
United Reformed Church
Flanshaw Lane
Wakefield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Stakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Stakes

Notice Condolences

Rose Stakes Notice
STAKES Rose On 21st February 2019,
formerly of Flanshaw,
aged 95 years.
Peacefully in Walton Manor.
Rose will be sadly missed by
the United Reformed congregation
and her close friends.
A private Service of Committal
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium
on Tuesday 12th March
followed by
A Service of Thanksgiving
for her Life at the
United Reformed Church,
Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield
at 2.30pm.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 271 612
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Ossett)
Download Now