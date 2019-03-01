|
STAKES Rose On 21st February 2019,
formerly of Flanshaw,
aged 95 years.
Peacefully in Walton Manor.
Rose will be sadly missed by
the United Reformed congregation
and her close friends.
A private Service of Committal
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium
on Tuesday 12th March
followed by
A Service of Thanksgiving
for her Life at the
United Reformed Church,
Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield
at 2.30pm.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 271 612
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
