Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Rose Bland

Rose Bland
BLAND (Richardson)
Rose February 9th peacefully in hospital and of Sandal, aged 87 years,
the beloved wife of Edmund,
loving mam of Edmund, Lesley and son in law Gerald, a much loved grandma of David and Kim and a dear sister of Jean, John and
the late Margaret and David.
The funeral service for Rose will take place at Pontefract Crematorium
on Monday March 4th at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to
Wakefield Hospice, for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel: 01924 371091.
Rose a wonderful and gentle lady will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
