R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Rodney Fox Notice
FOX Rodney Stuart On February 7th 2019,
passed away on holiday in Thailand,
aged 71 years, of Robin Hood.
Dear brother of Graham,
brother in law of Janet also
a much loved uncle
and great uncle.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place
on Monday 18th March at
Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cancer Research, for which a box
will be provided at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors,
Rothwell, Leeds Tel: 0113 2822264
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
