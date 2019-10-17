Home

Robert Sylvester

Robert Sylvester Notice
SYLVESTER Robert Brooke Aged 74 years,
of Askam-in-Furness
(formerly of Wakefield). Died peacefully on the 9th October 2019 at Furness General Hospital.
Much loved husband of Susan and proud dad of Anna and Kathryn and their partners Sue and Rob.
A dear brother of Mick
and his family.
Friends please meet for a service on Friday 25th October
at 1.00pm at St Mary's Church, Dalton-in-Furness, prior to a private cremation.
Family flowers only please, or donations, if so desired, to share between Duddon Inshore Rescue and St Mary's Church Funds,
may be left at the service or sent c/o Little & Caine, 48 Ulverston Road, Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria. Tel: 01229 462564
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 17, 2019
