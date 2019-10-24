|
GIBBENS Robert George Henry (Bob) October 19th peacefully at his home in Outwood, after a short illness, aged 89 years, the much loved husband of Pat and a loving dad, stepdad, grandpa and great grandpa who will be greatly missed. The funeral service for Bob will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 1st November at 10.00.
Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu will be given to
The Alzheimer's Society for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019