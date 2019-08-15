|
|
|
CALDER Robert William (Bob) Former sub-postmaster
at Thornes Post Office.
Passed away peacefully at home on 8th August, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of Joan, much loved dad of Susan, Peter, Ann and their partners Andrew, Wendy and Steve, treasured grandad of Richard, Alastair, Steven and Kathryn and great-grandad of Hallie.
Bob's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 29th August at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be gratefully received for Cancer Research,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel: 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 15, 2019