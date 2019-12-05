|
|
|
STRUTT RITA
(née Kingman) Passed away after a long illness
in Wakefield Hospice on
22nd November 2019 at the
age of 88 years.
Born in Fitzwilliam, she was the daughter of Gilbert and
Beatrice Kingman.
Rita was the widow of Harry.
They shared fifty years
of marriage together.
Rita is survived by three children: Susan, Julie and her husband Adam and Steven and his wife Wendy.
She also is survived by two grandchildren: Stuart and Harry and five great-grandchildren:
Mia, Lilly, Oscar, Bear and Arthur, who she adored.
She will also be sadly missed by
niece Joanne and family.
A funeral is scheduled for
Wednesday 11th December at Kettlethorpe Crematorium at 1.00pm, with a reception to follow at the Holmfield Arms. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rita's life.
Family flowers only. Donations to Wakefield Hospice will be greatly received
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 5, 2019