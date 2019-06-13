|
|
|
MELLOR Rita June 4th peacefully in hospital
and of Thornes, aged 85 years,
the much loved wife of the late Stanley, loving mum of Tim and Michelle and a beloved grandma, great grandma and sister.
The funeral service for Rita
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday
June 19th at 11.00. Family flowers only please donations if desired will be given to a charity of the families choice for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
Read More