Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Mellor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Mellor

Notice Condolences

Rita Mellor Notice
MELLOR Rita June 4th peacefully in hospital
and of Thornes, aged 85 years,
the much loved wife of the late Stanley, loving mum of Tim and Michelle and a beloved grandma, great grandma and sister.
The funeral service for Rita
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday
June 19th at 11.00. Family flowers only please donations if desired will be given to a charity of the families choice for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices