Radcliffe Richard Miller On 7th December, peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital, aged 74 years, formerly of Hall Green.
Beloved Husband of Joyce and
a much loved Dad of Mark and Darren, Brother of Reg and
Brother in-law of Christine.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
for Move Ahead.
Funeral Thursday 2nd January,
service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11:00am. Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 19, 2019
