|
|
|
MILNES Richard On 10th March 2019, died peacefully at Carr Gate Nursing Home, Richard, aged 92 years, formerly of Stannard Well Lane, Horbury.
A dearly loved husband of the late June, a loving father and
father-in-law, a much-loved grandad and great grandad.
Service and cremation at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations would be much
appreciated to the British Heart Foundation a collection box will be provided on the day.
Will family and friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More