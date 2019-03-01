|
SWAILES RAY MALCOLM On Sunday 24th February 2019
in Croft House Care Home.
Much loved husband of the late Margaret, father and father-in-law of Tina and David, Maria and Brian, Dean and Suzanne, Kevin and Lynne, grandad of James, Matthew, Wayne, Lauren, Leanne, Thomas, Joe and Chloe, great grandad of Ava,
Archie and Nellie.
Service and cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 7th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society
for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
