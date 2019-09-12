|
|
|
Ducker On August 19, 2019,
Ralph William, passed away suddenly but peacefully, aged 91.
Dearly loved Father of Carolyn and Graham and Father-in-Law to George and Glenys, and
devoted and loving Grandad to Richard and Helen.
Will be very sadly missed.
Cremation at
Sherwood Crematorium,
Ollerton, NG22 0DY on
Thursday 19th September 2019
at 13:30.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation c/o
D J Hall Funeral Directors,
Verne House, King Street, Southwell NG25 0EN.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 12, 2019