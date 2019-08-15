|
Sacares Rafael (Raf) Of Wakefield and Muro, Mallorca, on 6th August 2019, peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, aged 82.
Beloved husband of Rosemary, much loved father of Peter, Paula and John, and grandfather of Eloise and Phoebe. Long time stalwart of the Reindeer Inn at Overton, finally hanging up his dicky bow at 80 years old.
Special thanks to the Ward 27 team, Pinderfields Hospital whose care and support was wonderful and very much appreciated.
Service at Wakefield Crematorium Tuesday 3rd September 2.20pm.
Formal wear not required.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis in Rafael's memory for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 15, 2019