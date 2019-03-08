|
|
|
Tetley Phyllis Of Outwood, passed away peacefully in Priory Gardens on Friday 1st March, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late David, much loved mum of Janet,
Susan and John and a loved
nanna, great nanna, sister,
auntie and friend to many.
Phyllis will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service will be held at St Mary Magdalene Church, Outwood on Thursday 21st March at 1.45pm prior to cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Wakefield Hospice may be left in the donation box at the back of church.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More