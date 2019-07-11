Home

VAUSE Peter Michael James Brenda and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support
and cards of condolence at this difficult time.

A special thanks to staff on Wensleydale Unit of the
West Riding Care Home for
their care and kindness to Peter and his family over the last
6 months and staff on Ward 42
at Pinderfields Hospital.

Thank you to Canon George
Nairn-Briggs for his comforting words, Sandal Rugby Club
for refreshments and
Harpins Funeral Services
for their caring and
efficient funeral arrangements.

A donation of £378 collected in lieu of flowers will be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 11, 2019
