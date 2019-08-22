|
MILSOM Peter On 9th August 2019 peacefully at home after a short illness, Peter aged 80 years of Ossett.
A dearly loved husband of Joan, loving father of Richard and Paul, a dear father in law of Joanne and Bronwyn, a much loved grandad of Holly, Joseph, Reeth, Lucy and Jamie, a beloved brother, brother in law and uncle.
Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 30th August at 2.20p.m.
Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated for Prostate Cancer. A collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to G.M. Binks Funeral Directors Ossett tel. 01924 272601.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019