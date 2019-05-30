|
|
|
GOSNAY Peter Passed away peacefully in Wakefield Hospice on
May 20th, aged 80 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Pauline, much loved dad of Karen, Julie, Paul (Sam) and Susan. Also a dear grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will be held
at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 4th June at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Wakefield Hospice for which purpose a box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 30, 2019
Read More