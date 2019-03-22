|
|
|
FOX Peter Joan and family wish to thank
Rev Glenn Coggins for a moving funeral service, Peter's brother,
Neil, and Deryck Fox for their tributes, Ken, the organist,
Mavis, the floral arrangers and Sharlston and Featherstone Male Voice Choir. Thanks to family and friends for the beautiful flowers and cards, the Rugby League World for their tributes on social media and the generous donations
to Prostate Cancer and Dementia UK. We would like especially to thank all at Bradford Bulls R.L.F.C. for their generosity in holding the funeral reception at their club and to Harpin's Funeral Service for their efficient and caring services.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More