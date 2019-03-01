Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00
St Michael's Church
East Ardsley
Peter Fox Notice
FOX PETER February 26th in Pinderfields Hospital, aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of Joan,
loving father of Karen and Susan, adored grandfather of
Ellie and Olivia.
Peter's funeral service will take place at St Michael's Church,
East Ardsley on Wednesday,
March 20th at 12 noon
followed by private committal.
All are welcome at Church.
Family flowers only please.
Peter's family would like to
thank Dr P Nicholls and Leigh View Medical Centre, staff of A2
Ward Pinderfields Hospital
and Five Star Care Home for the care and attention shown to him.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
