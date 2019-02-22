Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00
St Peter's & St Paul's RC Church
FAGAN Peter Desmond Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
on 9th February, aged 92 years.
Special dad of Julie, father-in-law
of Philip, grandpa of Rachael
and Michael, great grandpa
of Evelyn and Monty.
Peter's funeral service will take
place at St Peter's & St Paul's RC
Church on Monday 11th March
at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be given to
the Stroke Association for which
a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries, please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
