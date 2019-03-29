|
|
|
DAVIDSON Peter On 20th March 2019
peacefully at home in
Ossett after a short illness
aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Maureen, Father of Chris and the late Steve. Loving Father-in-Law
of Lesley, Grandad to Carly
and Adrian. A dear Brother
of Jenny also Brother-in-Law
of Barbara and Bill,
sadly missed by all the family.
Goodnight and God Bless.
Service and Cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 12th April at 11-00 am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for Wakefield Hospice,
a collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium
or may be sent c/o
George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett WF5 OAL.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 29, 2019
