BECKETT Peter Thomas December 7th peacefully, after a short illness, at Wakefield Hospice and of Wakefield, aged 83 years,
the beloved husband for 60 years of Pauline, loving dad of David and the late Andrea, father in law of Dawn, Heather and Paul, much loved grandpa of Anthony, Jessica, Isabel, George, Charlotte and Harry, a very dear great grandad of Rex and Wilf and brother in law of Barbara.
The funeral service for Peter will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday December 19th at 1.00. Family flowers only please any donations in lieu will be given to the Wakefield Hospice for which a box will be supplied. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 12, 2019