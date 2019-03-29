Home

Oldroyd Peggy Formally of Ossett.
Beloved wife of Colin,
Mum to Christopher and Alison. Devoted grandma to Samantha, Adam and Jordan, Great Grandma to Jamie and Bradley.
Loving Sister to Audrey and Hazel and to the late Trevor,
Barry and Terry.
Funeral Service will take place Monday 1st April 2019 at
Wakefield crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only, donations will be collected at the crematorium.
All enquires to
Wakefield Funeral Services,
76 Horbury Road, Wakefield,
Tel 01924 372260
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 29, 2019
