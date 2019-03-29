|
|
|
WALKER Pauline March 22nd peacefully at her home in Outwood, aged 75 years,
the beloved wife of David, loving sister of Jeanette and Malcolm
and a much loved sister in law,
aunty and great aunty.
Pauline's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Tuesday 2nd April at 2.20.
Family flowers only please as donations in memory of Pauline
are being collected for
Macmillan Cancer Care for which
a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 29, 2019
