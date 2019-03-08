|
|
|
TAYLOR Pauline On 24th February 2019 peacefully, of Ossett, aged 82 years.
Loving Mother of Julie, much loved Grandma of Jonathan, James and Laura. Mother-in-Law of Mark and friend to many.
Service and Cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 19th March
at 11-00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation may be placed in the collection facility provided on leaving the Crematorium or may be sent c/o George Steele & Son, The Green, Ossett Tel: 01924 273285
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More