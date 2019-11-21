|
|
|
MARSDEN Pauline Elizabeth Lovingly remembered by all. Passed away peacefully in hospital on 8th November, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Stuart, much loved sister of Mervyn and Joyce, dearly loved mother of Ann, Susan, Peter and Andrew and a forever loving and caring grandmother of
Owen, Nathan, James,
Edward, Amy and Amelia.
Funeral Friday 29th November, service at Newmillerdam Methodist Church at 12.40pm followed by Cremation at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Brain Charity. Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service.
Tel. 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 21, 2019