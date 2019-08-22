Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
3 Hollin Park Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 3AS
01132 499338
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Jackson

Notice Condolences

Pauline Jackson Notice
Jackson Pauline Passed away peacefully on
11th August 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved wife to Frank,
loving mammy to Louise and Jeremy, much loved sister of
Eileen and Don, also much loved aunty to their children.

Your fight is done my love.
Rest in Peace.

Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds on Thursday 29th August 2019
at 11.40am.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood,
Tel. 01132 499338.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.