George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
Paul Broadhead Notice
BROADHEAD (Beany)
Paul Wilson On 4th February 2019, passed away peacefully at his home
in Ossett, aged 76 years.
Dear Husband of the late Dorothy.
Much loved Father and Grandad.
Service and Committal will take place on Thursday 28th February at Wakefield Crematorium
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Wakefield Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support,
a collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium
or may be sent c/o
George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett, WF5 0AL
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
