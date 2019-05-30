|
|
|
Leadbeater Patricia Anne (Pat) On 25th May 2019, Pat passed away peacefully at Walton Manor Residential Home, aged 83 years.
A dearly loved Sister of the late Pam, Sister in law of Roger,
loving Aunt of Andrew, Karen
and families.
Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 11 th June at 11.00am where friends are asked to meet.
No flowers by request please but donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for Wakefield Hospice for which a plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries please to
E Bedford & Co.
Tel: 01484 863589
Published in Wakefield Express on May 30, 2019
