Keighley Patricia Anne On 15th June 2019
Pat passed away unexpectedly at Pinderfields Hospital
aged 75 years. Loving wife to David, loving mum to James and bestest netty, loving Grandmama
to Jo and Jason.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Nab Wood Crematorium on Thursday 4th July at 2.40pm.
Meet at the crematorium, colourful clothes, family flowers only. Any enquiries please contact Coop Funeral Care, Bradford.
Tel : 01274 572778.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
