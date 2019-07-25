Home

Flower Pat Of Crofton, passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on Saturday 13th July surrounded by her
loving family.
Beloved wife of the late Allan cherished mum of Linda, Janice and the late Gary, much loved sister of Marion and a devoted auntie, grandma, great grandma and good friend to so many.
Pat will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service will be held at Walton Methodist Church on Tuesday 30th July at 2.15pm
prior to cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium.
All enquiries to Manorfields Funeral Home, Crofton 01924 860097.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 25, 2019
