Coulthard Oliver On February 21st, peacefully
in hospital, aged 94 years.
Oliver; of Wrenthorpe, former landlord of The Blue Light, Alverthorpe & D-Day Veteran.
Beloved husband of the late Kathlyn, dearly loved dad of Janet,
father in law of Trevor, much loved grandad to Alex, Ben & Amy and
a loving great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Tuesday 12th March at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the D-Day 75 Garden at The Royal Chelsea
Flower Show.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
