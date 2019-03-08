|
|
|
JONES NORMAN The family of the late Norman
would like to thank all relatives
and friends for their kind messages of sympathy
received following their
recent sad bereavement and appreciate the generous donations in memory of
Norman for the benefit of
R.N.I.B.
Thank you to all the carers at
Carr Gate Nursing Home,
Doctor Alisha at
Trinity Medical Centre and
Doctor Singh from the
out of hours G.P service.
Thanks to Sharon Rushworth
for her visit and comforting
words at the service.
Special thanks to Polly and
staff of Eric F. Box for their
efficient, professional and
compassionate service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More