Notice JONES NORMAN The family of the late Norman

would like to thank all relatives

and friends for their kind messages of sympathy

received following their

recent sad bereavement and appreciate the generous donations in memory of

Norman for the benefit of

R.N.I.B.

Thank you to all the carers at

Carr Gate Nursing Home,

Doctor Alisha at

Trinity Medical Centre and

Doctor Singh from the

out of hours G.P service.

Thanks to Sharon Rushworth

for her visit and comforting

words at the service.

Special thanks to Polly and

staff of Eric F. Box for their

efficient, professional and

compassionate service. Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019