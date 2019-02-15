Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Ossett)
7 Kingsway
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF5 8DA
01924 271612
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
1919 - 2019
Norman Jones Notice
JONES Norman On 10th February 2019, peacefully
in Carr Gate Nursing Home,
aged 99 years.

Norman,
born in Sharlston in 1919,
lived in Hall Green
for over 20 years,
moving on to Thornes
for a further 45 years
then lastly to Horbury
for 5 years
before moving to Carr Gate.
Norman
was a loving husband
to the late Mary (Molly),
a dear dad to
Barry and Elaine
and a much loved
father in law, grandad,
great grandad
and great, great grandad.
Funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 27th February
at Wakefield Crematorium
at 1.00pm.

Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Norman
for the benefit of R.N.I.B.
can be left in the donation box
at the crematorium or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
7 Kingsway, Ossett, WF5 8DA.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
