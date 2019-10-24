|
|
|
Wray Neville Maurice October 2nd peacefully in hospital and of Wakefield, aged 59 years.
The much loved dad of Becky, adored grandad of Gracie,
loving son of Maurice (Sonny) Wray and the late Vera and a very
dear brother of Debbie.
The funeral service for Neville will take place at St James' Church, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield on Monday November 4th at 12.00, followed by burial at Crigglestone Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wakefield Hospice for which a
box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel: 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019